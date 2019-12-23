What did the holy Quran say about those who do not seek superiority or spread corruption on earth?

SHAFAQNA – At one time when Sheikh Bahaei (RA) went for pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, one day he attended the class of Molla Ahamd Moqaddas Ardabili (RA). He saw Moqaddas (RA) in a humble way was sitting among his students and no one could recognize between him and the others in the class. Sheikh Bahaei (RA) was amazed of this and insisted that Moqaddas (RA) come to the front of the class and sit there. At this time, someone recited Ayah 83 of Surah Al-Qasas: “Allah (SWT) will grant the abode in the hereafter to those who do not seek superiority on earth or spread corruption; the happy ending is awarded to those who are mindful of Allah (SWT).” After the end of recitation, no one could find the reciter, and Moqaddas (RA) was shaking and the colour of his face changed, and whilst crying stood up and went amongst his students and re-started his lessons [1].

[1] Ta’atheer Quran dar Jism-o-Jaan, Page 302.