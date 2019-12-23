Despite curfew, Indian angry protesters gathered in streets+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: On Saturday, December 21, many Indian people took to the streets as the number of deaths due to clashes between police and protesters against a citizenship law rose to 14.

Angry protesters in cities in eastern Bihar state burned tyres, demanding the law be repealed. The backlash against the law pushed through parliament by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 marks the strongest show of dissent since he was first elected in 2014.

More demonstrations are planned in several parts of the country, including in the northeastern state of Assam, where residents are angry that the law makes it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.

In other parts of India, anger with the law stems from it being seen as discriminating against Muslims, and as it makes religion a criteria for citizenship in a country that has taken pride in its secular constitution.