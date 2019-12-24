SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Razavi: “Education can shape Modern Islamic civilization”, said Hoj. Ahmad Marvi the chief custodian of Astan Quds Razavi while emphasizing on the need for fulfillment of educational justice in a meeting with Iran’s education minister.

Referring to the mission accomplished by the Ministry of Education as an important one not comparable to any other ministry, Hoj. Marvi stated: “AQR and Ministry of Education are in the same line so long as qualities of infallible Imams (AS) are concerned”.

AQR custodian talked about high value of teaching career and said: “Modern Islamic civilization which has always been emphasized by Ayatollah Khamenei must come to configuration in the Ministry of Education. This ministry must be aware of its holiness, significance, and importance. Teachers have got high social status and they can affect a nation’s destiny”.

Emphasizing the need for consolidation of religious and educational mechanisms, Marvi said: “Schools feed the country’s university and seminary centers, so poor primary and secondary schools will result in poor higher education”.

“If student’s minds are not formed at schools correctly, it would be so difficult and sometimes impossible to change it in future. Therefore, the kind of thinking formed at adolescence will remain for good”, AQR custodian added.

Announcing his respective organization’s readiness for implementing cultural, Quranic and religious cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Marvi brought his speech to an end by saying: “Having precious experiences about educational and religious approaches, Astan Quds Razavi is ready to find common grounds of cooperation with Iran’s Ministry of Education”.