Saudi Arabia issued more than 2.2m Umrah visas in four months

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: With the beginning of the Hajj season, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a total of 2.21 million Umrah visas in four months, a weekly statistical report said.

A total of 1,782,554 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom of whom 1,373,963 have left after competing their Umrah rituals and praying at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

It said 450,011 have come from Pakistan, 399,103 from Indonesia and 238,981 from India.

Malaysia with 110,739 pilgrims came in the fourth place in the number of the guests of Allah while Egypt occupied the fifth place with 85,808 pilgrims.

The ministry said 70,626 pilgrims have come from Turkey, 64,238 from Algeria, 61,111 from Bangladesh, 37,191 from the United Arab Emirates and 27,540 from Jordan.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah launched its Inaya (care) centers to provide comprehensive and diverse services to pilgrims.

These centers contribute to the objectives of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and improve the pilgrims’ experience.

The centers are available in the areas where pilgrims are, in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah. Pilgrims, those organizing their affairs or Hajj and Umrah services companies will be able to finalize their procedures in the centers through self-service systems or by directly contacting the centers’ qualified Saudi employees.

Earlier this month, the ministry introduced a new service aimed at covering the Umrah pilgrims coming from outside with insurance against emergency medical cases, delay or canceling of flights, incidents, disasters and others.