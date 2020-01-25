Constructioan of Faculty of Pathological Analysis in scientific complex of al-Kafeel University+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel : After the completion of all the works of the colleges of the new scientific complex of the al-Kafeel University, which are affiliated with the Department of Education and Higher Education at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, which areCollege of Pharmacy, College of Dentistry, University Presidency and College of Engineering, the work started in the construction of the building of the College of Pathological Analysis, which work has reached advanced stages and it is hoped to be completed in the middle of next year.

This is according to the statement of the head of the Engineering Projects Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine; Eng. Dea Majeed Al-Sa’egh to the al-Kafeel Network, who added: “The designs for this complex include the establishment of a number of colleges that will be added in succession. Today, the works started in the college of pathological analysis according to the technical and engineering specifications prepared for this project, on the one hand, and on the other hand, for the specificity of this building in terms of classrooms, laboratories, and service and administrative facilities, which came in line with the requirements of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.”



He explained: “After the designs for this college were developed we have started the first stage which is the stage of the foundations and iron structures for this project, and, God willing, it will be completed in the middle of next year, to be ready to receive the students and this building will be attached to the previous buildings of other colleges in accordance with the global requirements of sober universities that correspond to the requirements of the Construction and Projects Department of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. ”

And Eng. al-Sa’egh continued: “The project will achieve several objectives, including:

– Attracting Iraqi minds.

– Providing a suitable environment for success and programs designed according to the standards of international academic accreditation institutions.

– Finding job opportunities for the unemployed within the capabilities of this complex.

– Reducing the momentum in private and public universities.

– Keeping abreast with the scientific development taking place in the field of education, in its theoretical and practical aspects, through curricula and laboratories. ”