SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel : The International al-Qamar Award for Islamic Heritage is launched by the al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine.

Based on the goals that the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine operates in its framework to advance the work in the field of Islamic heritage, and to celebrate scholars working in this field, and in its contribution to advancing the level of achieving and disseminating Islamic heritage, the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine represented by the Department of Islamic and Humanitarian Affairs announces the establishment of ( The Annual International al-Qamar Award for Islamic Heritage), which is an annual international prize for raising the level of cultural awareness in the field of reviving Islamic heritage.

The competition aims to:

1- Raising the level of the heritage work by investigation, writing, cataloging and translating, on the basis of a solid scientific methodology.

2- Encouraging individuals, institutions and scientific forums to pay attention to the Islamic heritage and to ensure its dissemination and creativity in it.

3- Honoring the heritage campaign for their pioneering role in preserving the authentic Islamic identity.

4- Enriching the Islamic Library with important works of precious Islamic heritage.

Award fields:

Authentic Islamic intellectual heritage, investigation, writing, indexing and translation.

Categories covered:

Individuals, institutions, centers, and scientific forums inside and outside Iraq.

General conditions of the award:

1- That the work was not previously published or had previously been submitted for nomination in an award, or by which its owner or one of its participants obtained an upgrade to an academic degree.

2- The award is granted to the individual employer and is granted to an institution or a scientific center, provided that the work is collective.

3- The works presented to the award are required to adhere to the rules of originality, briefing, objectivity and scientific methodology, in the manner recognized in each of the branches of the award.

4- The work should be in standard Arabic, taking into account linguistic integrity, punctuation marks, and general technical indexes.

5- Two or more persons are allowed to participate in one work. In the event of winning, the prize is divided between them.

6- If the work is a translation, then it is stipulated:

A- That the translation be from the original language of the book to the Arabic language.

B- Attach two copies of the original work (translated).

C- A copy of the approval of the copyright and translation authority, if there is an owner.

D- The translated book should be printed in hard copy and not only in electronic form.

E- Translation is restricted to the field of Islamic heritage only.

F – The translation includes the information of the original book in a foreign language from the name of the book, the name of the author and the publishing house that published the book, and permission to translate if there is an owner.

7- It is permissible to participate in more than one work for the same person.

8- The participant bears full responsibility for any previous rights or claims (moral, legal, financial, etc.) that arise as a result of the work presented towards any party (natural, legal).

Subscription mechanism:

1- An adequate definition shall be provided, provided that it does not exceed (250) words.

2- The work is presented in hard copy (A4) in two copies, in Simplified Arabic font, font size 15 per body and 13 for margins, with an electronic copy on CD or sent to the award mail given below.

3- If the submitted work includes investigative messages or scientific articles (researches), the number of its pages should not be less than (20) pages and not more than (100) pages (provided that the page is not less than 250 words).

4- Sending the participant’s academic and curriculum vitae, in addition to 2 personal photos and a copy of the passport.

5- Adherence to the application deadlines shown below.

6- The work submitted to its owner shall not be returned, whether he won or not.

Arbitration:

1- All works submitted to the award are subject to a program of induction and presentation to special committees for arbitration, composed of scientific expertise and specialization according to the fields subject to the award, and the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine represented by the Department of Islamic and Humanitarian Affairs is concerned that the committees meet the highest levels of integrity and objectivity.

2- The decisions of the jury are final and no objections to it will be considered.

3- The jury has the right to withhold the award from any work that does not rise to the required level.

4- The jury has the right to withdraw the award from the winner if it becomes clear later that the work was published or that its owner has received a prize from it or that he is not the owner.

Rights:

1- The al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has the right to publish winning works.

2- The al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has the priority in publishing the non-winning participatory work after agreeing with its owner on material and moral rights.

3- A 10% percentage of his work will be presented to the winner, in addition to the prize money and an appreciation certificate.

4- A certificate of participation shall be presented for all (accepted) works that participated, even if they did not win.

The prizes are as follows:

1- Investigation:

A- Verification of books:

First prize (7.000,000) seven million Iraqi dinars.

Second prize (5,000,000) five million Iraqi dinars.

The third prize is a certificate of appreciation.

B- Investigation of thesis:

The first prize (1,000,000) million Iraqi dinars.

Second prize (750,000) seven hundred and fifty thousand Iraqi dinars.

The third prize is a certificate of appreciation.

2- Authorship:

A- Writing books:

First prize (5,000,000) five million Iraqi dinars.

Second prize (3,000,000) three million Iraqi dinars.

– The third place winner is granted a certificate of appreciation.

B- Writing research and studies:

The first prize (1,000,000) million Iraqi dinars.

Second prize (750,000) seven hundred and fifty thousand Iraqi dinars.

– The third place winner is granted a certificate of appreciation.

3- Indexing:

First prize (4,000,000) four million Iraqi dinars.

Second prize (3,000,000) three million Iraqi dinars.

– The third place winner is granted a certificate of appreciation.

4- Translation:

First prize (4,000,000) four million Iraqi dinars.

Second prize (3,000,000) three million Iraqi dinars.

– The third place winner is granted a certificate of appreciation.

5- Prize dates:

– Rabi` al-Thani 1441 AH (start of submitting works participating in the award).

– The first of Muharram 1442 AH (the end of the period for submitting works participating in the prize).

– Rabi` al-Awwal 1442 AH (announcement of results).

* Notice:

– The participation in the annual International al-Qamar Award for Islamic Heritage is considered approval of all the terms and conditions contained therein.

To communicate:

0096476024282265

009647711173108

Email: almaaref@alkafeel.net

Email: maaref2000@gmail.com

Website: www.mk.iq

The work is delivered by hand to the Department of Islamic and Humanitarian Affairs in the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine located in: (The Republic of Iraq / Karbala / Beginning of Al-Alqami Street from the side of the Holy Shrine).