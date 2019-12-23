Imam Ali (AS) Shrine’s logistical support for voluntary teams decorating Najaf’s streets + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: The Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) announced its logistical support program helping artists, volunteer teams and service institutions working to rehabilitate and decorate the main streets and major squares in various parts of the holy city of Najaf.

The head of the division, Ahmed al-Zorgani, said in a statement to the (News Center), “Under the guidance of the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, the division will sponsor and support voluntary campaigns of a group of artists and painters in the Najaf province.”

“The support program included supplying the artists with paints, drawing tools and other requirements, in addition to cooperating with the Machinery Division affiliated with the Service Affairs Department, which contributed to providing vehicles and requirements for the campaigns. Moreover, the Hospitality Hall supported the campaigns by providing meals for the cadres working in those campaigns,” he added.

Al-Zorgani pointed out that a group of artists and painters belonging to the Faculty of Fine Arts and many activists belonging to various civil society organizations participated in these campaigns.