Date :Monday, December 23rd, 2019 | Time : 16:29 |ID: 127594 | Print

Imam Ali (AS) Shrine’s logistical support for voluntary teams decorating Najaf’s streets + Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: The Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) announced its logistical support program helping artists, volunteer teams and service institutions working to rehabilitate and decorate the main streets and major squares in various parts of the holy city of Najaf.

The head of the division, Ahmed al-Zorgani, said in a statement to the (News Center), “Under the guidance of the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, the division will sponsor and support voluntary campaigns of a group of artists and painters in the Najaf province.”

“The support program included supplying the artists with paints, drawing tools and other requirements, in addition to cooperating with the Machinery Division affiliated with the Service Affairs Department, which contributed to providing vehicles and requirements for the campaigns. Moreover, the Hospitality Hall supported the campaigns by providing meals for the cadres working in those campaigns,” he added.

Al-Zorgani pointed out that a group of artists and painters belonging to the Faculty of Fine Arts and many activists belonging to various civil society organizations participated in these campaigns.

You might also like
Imam Ali Holy Shrine distributes food to the needy during Ramadan
Photos: Delegations of Britain and America had the Honor to visit the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali…
Speaking Iraq out of Terrorism and Occupation - How Ayatollah Sistani inspired national resistance
The construction of the Center for Strategic Studies in Najaf completed+Photos
Najaf initiative for rebuilding links between Sunni and Shia communities in Iraq
Surviving Iraq: Finding Peace in the Land of War By Dr. John Andrew Morrow
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *