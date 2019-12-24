Top Victories for Muslim human rights activists in 2019

SHAFAQNA- Throughout 2019 human rights activists struggled with inequality, injustice and hate speech across the globe. We can assume that 2019 has been a bad year for human rights but activists are taking a forceful stand on human rights issues and we have also seen some significant wins for Muslims.

There are remarkable victories for Muslim human rights activists, mentioned in the annual report of Amnesty International. The following are the most important achievements accomplished in 2019 for Muslims:

Araibi returned to his home

After spending 76 days in detention in Thailand, refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi was able to return to his home in Melbourne on 12 February.

The Bahrain-born footballer had been detained upon arrival in Bangkok on 27 November 2018, due to an erroneous Interpol red notice, and faced the threat of extradition to Bahrain. He was arrested on arrival after Bahrain obtained an Interpol red notice arrest warrant against him, even though Interpol policy dictates that red notices cannot be issued against refugees on behalf of the countries they fled.

Al-Araibi had been jailed and beaten in Bahrain during a crackdown on pro-democracy athletes, The Guardian reported.

Saudi overturned a death penalty

Following international attention and campaigning by Amnesty, Saudi authorities overturned a call by the Public Prosecution to execute Saudi woman activist Israa al-Ghomgham for charges related to her peaceful participation in protests.

Israa al-Ghomgham still faces a prison term, and Amnesty continues to campaign for her immediate and unconditional release.

Israa al-Ghomgham, 29, was arrested along with her husband Moussa al-Hashem in December 2015, for their roles in participating in anti-government protests in the eastern Qatif province in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, according to Amnesty.

Iraqi parliament chose to withdraw the cybercrime law

In Iraq, just days after Amnesty and other NGOs raised the alarm about a draft cybercrime law that would seriously undermine freedom of expression there, the Iraqi parliament chose to withdraw the bill, confirming to Amnesty that its “concerns have been heard”.

On January 12, the Iraqi parliament announced that it had completed its first reading of the draft “Information Technology Crimes Law”, otherwise known as the cybercrime law.

This is not the first time this legislative proposal surfaces. A draft law with similar provisions was first discussed in parliament 2011, but had to be tabled in 2013 following a campaign by international and local NGOs, which said it would severely threaten freedom of expression in the country. In October 2018, just a few weeks after the newly elected parliament held its first session, the cybercrime law was resuscitate aljazeera told.

Qatar promised more reforms to its labour laws

Qatar promised more reforms to its labour laws ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Human rights pressure also played a role in FIFA’s decision to abandon plans to expand the 2022 Qatar World Cup to 48 teams, which would have involved adding new host countries in the region.

Sheikh Sayyah Abu Mdeighim al-Turi released from prison in Israel

On 22 July, 70-year-old human rights defender and prominent Palestinian Bedouin leader Sheikh Sayyah Abu Mdeighim al-Turi was released from prison in Israel, after spending seven months in detention for his role in advocating for the protection of Bedouins’ rights and land. He is the head of al-‘Araqib, a Bedouin village in the Negev/Naqab that is unrecognized by the Israeli authorities.

Major reforms in Saudi on women

Saudi Arabia announced major reforms easing some of the major restrictions imposed on women under its repressive male guardianship system, including allowing them the right to obtain a passport which should make it possible for them to travel without permission from a male guardian. The changes also grant women in Saudi Arabia the right to register marriages, divorces, births and deaths and to obtain family records.

Syrian national Ahmed H. returned home

Syrian national Ahmed H. was finally allowed to return home, after being imprisoned and then held in immigration detention in Hungary for more than four years. He had been arrested on terrorism charges after being caught up in clashes on the Hungarian border.

A court in Tunis acquitted 18-year-old activist

A court in Tunis acquitted 18-year-old activist Maissa al-Oueslati, after she faced trumped-up charges that could have resulted in her imprisonment for up to four years.

Maissa and her 16-year-old brother had been arbitrarily detained by police earlier in the month for filming a protester threatening to set himself on fire in front of a police station.