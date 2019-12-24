After 19 weeks, prayers held at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid

SHAFAQNA- Friday prayers were offered at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid, for the first time since August 5 when India scrapped Article 370 and 35 A, besides divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Located in the Nowhatta area of downtown, the 14th century mosque was locked down by the J&K authorities a day before parliament read down Article 370 of constitution amid a massive clampdown across Kashmir.

While the main entrance of the mosque remained locked all these months, the contingents of paramilitary CRPF and J&K police were deployed around the religious place to prevent people from entering it, according to The Wire.

Authorities had allowed regular prayers inside the mosque on Wednesday for the first time since August 5.

Nearly 1,000 people from across the valley offered Namaz at the mosque, the officials said, adding that a tight vigil was maintained to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The Masjid committee used loud speakers for “Azaan” (call for prayers) later for “Nimaz”, which passed off peacefully.

However, the committee strongly condemned continued restrictions on chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under house arrest since August 5. Mirwaiz, who heads the Masjid committee, was addressing Friday congregations every week, Kashmir Observer mentioned.

“After 19 Fridays we are offering prayers in the historic mosque,’’ said Abdul Majid, a shopkeeper in the courtyard of mosque. “It’s unfortunate that even after 19 Fridays, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wasn’t released for the prayers. How long will the government suppress our leadership and people?’’, Hindustan Times told.

Many worshippers were in tears as they entered the mosque for the first time in nearly five months to offer congregational prayers.

I broke down the moment I entered the mosque,” said 47-year old Wajahata Nabi of nearby Khanyar locality. “All these months something was consistently aching my heart, but today I am at peace after offering prayers here.”

After the prayers, a peaceful protest was taken out against the closure of the mosque for 19 weeks, the officials said.

A few people assembled outside the main building of the mosque and took out the protest march shouting slogans against the government. The protesters later dispersed peacefully, News 18 reported.

Reports of offering of Friday prayers were also received from other part of the valley, including Srinagar.