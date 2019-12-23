Date :Monday, December 23rd, 2019 | Time : 22:51 |ID: 127653 | Print

UNIC chief says UN supports Iran’s WAVE proposal

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: On Sunday, UNIC Director in Iran Maria Dotsenko said that the UN will support Iranian President’s proposal called World against Violence and Extremism (WAVE) and will stay beside Iran against the US sanctions.

Making the remarks in Semnan province, she added that “Iran has played a specific role in helping the UN reach its intended goals and the UN will not leave the country alone against the US sanctions.”

She also referred to the made trips by UN officials to Iran as a proof for warm cooperation between the international body and the Islamic country.

Back in 2013, Iranian President Rouhani called for a world against violence and extremism. The UN voted approve his WAVE proposal at a general assembly in December, 2013 which resulted in a call for all nations across the globe to denounce violence and extremism.

In December, 2014, Tehran held a 2-day WAVE conference with representatives from more than 40 countries. This conference was referred to as, “the beginning of a new international coalition against extremism.

