HRW condemned UAE over revoking citizenship of dissidents’ families, imposing travel bans

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Human Rights Watch has censured the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of its punitive measures against relatives of dissidents, stating that the Persian Gulf state strips them of their citizenship and bans them from traveling abroad.

The New York-based rights group said in a report on Sunday that Emirati authorities have revoked the citizenship of 19 relatives of two dissidents, and at least 30 relatives of six dissidents are barred from leaving the UAE.

“UAE authorities, in their determination to crush dissent, have allowed their state security apparatus to use its near-unchecked power to continually punish the families of activists, both detained and living abroad,” Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, said.

“The authorities should cease these vindictive attacks, which amount to collective punishment,” he added.

“The UAE’s police state not only punishes those who peacefully dissent, but harasses and abuses even those related to them, with their intolerance for criticism reaching comical proportions,” Page said.

HRW highlighted it had documented cases of harassment of the relatives of eight dissidents, whom are either serving long-term jail sentences or have fled the country and live abroad.

“Between 2013 and 2019, the relatives of all eight dissidents faced restrictions on their access to jobs and higher education,” and were prevented from renewing their identity documents, the New York-based rights watchdog said.

“None of the restrictions had a clear legal basis, and none of the targeted relatives have been able to get an official government or judicial document mandating the action. Nor have they been able to appeal,” it added.

Since 2011, UAE authorities began “a sustained assault on freedom of expression and association,” arresting and jailing hundreds of lawyers, judges, teachers and activists, HRW said.

“The most egregious abuses are arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and torture,” it said.