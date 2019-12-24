Members of Iraqi Electoral Commission Council appointed

SHAFAQNA- The High Judicial Council of Iraq announced on Monday about the election of members of the Iraqi Electoral Commission Council under the direct supervision of the United Nations.

The statement of the council reads:

Today, a draw was held to elect the members of the Electoral Commission Council with the supervision of UN representatives.

The draw led to the victory of five candidates representing Iraqi provinces except Kurdistan Region, whose names are Abbas Farhan Hassan, Jalil Adnan Khalaf, Amer Musa Mohammed, Fayaz Mohammad Yassin and Ali Rashid.

The reason for not selecting judges from the Kurdistan Region was that the Judicial Council in Kurdistan had not announced the names of its candidates for the mission.

This news is originally published by RT and Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.