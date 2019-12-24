https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2019-12-24 13:46:502019-12-24 13:46:50Is it Haram to take out a loan with interest from a bank? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Is it Haram to take out a loan with interest from a bank? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about taking out a loan from a bank.
Question: Is taking out a loan from a bank with bank interest Haram?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Haram; but if the bank is state owned or is a joint venture, you can take out the money as unknown ownership and then consider it as a loan from his imminence, and he allowed this proxy to all the believers; and then pay for the amount you are obliged to.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!