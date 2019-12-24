Date :Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 | Time : 13:46 |ID: 127748 | Print

Is it Haram to take out a loan with interest from a bank? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about taking out a loan from a bank.

Question: Is taking out a loan from a bank with bank interest Haram?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Haram; but if the bank is state owned or is a joint venture, you can take out the money as unknown ownership and then consider it as a loan from his imminence, and he allowed this proxy to all the believers; and then pay for the amount you are obliged to.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *