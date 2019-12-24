What is the best kind of attachment?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Hassan Askari (AS) who said: Whoever is attached (connected, devoted) to Allah (SWT), will be frightened of the people. It is also narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The majestic grandeur of the creator of the world, make other creatures small in your eyes [1]. It is clear, staying away from people does not mean that one should avoid having contact with the society and leave behind all the worldly things; rather it is essential that the human being lives among the people in the society and be a good and useful person and help others. But the main focus must be God, and there must be no other priority except Allah (SWT) and all those who are closest to God.

In this regard, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: No one is a believer except the one who loves God and the Prophet (PBUH) more than anybody or anything else. In a Dua, the Prophet (PBUH) said: O’ Allah (SWT), grant me the sustenance of God’s love, and love of those who love God, and the love of anything which makes me closer to God, and make God’s love more popular for me than anything else [2].

