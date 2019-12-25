Iraq: The new Election Law adopted

SHAFAQNA- The new Iraqi Election Law was enacted after much controversies.

According to Baghdad Today, the Iraqi parliament approved a new election law on Tuesday.

The parliament at its session of Tuesday, adopted Article No. 15 of the Electoral Law, which deals with multiple electoral districts within the provinces. The law was adopted after much controversies among political groups.

According to Article No. 15 of the Election Law, multiple electoral districts will be divided (determined or specified) by each province, and if the number of inhabitants in each city be less than 100,000 people, it will be merged with the nearest city to form an electoral district. The number of cities should not exceed the number of the parliamentary seats.

According to Article No. 15 of the Election Law, the electoral district will be defined based on the individual candidacy and the one who wins the most votes will be determined as the winner of the election.

The next clause of the Law states that if the votes obtained by the candidates be equal for taking the remaining parliamentary seats, the draw will be done with the presence of candidates.