What is the ruling on performing Salaat in Mecca, Medina, and Masjid-ul-Kufah? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about performing Salaat in Mecca, Medina, and Masjid-ul-Kufah.

Question: Is the ruling on having the option for a passenger to perform Salaat broken or complete only for Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-ul-Nabi (PBUH), or for the whole of Medina and Mecca? Considering the expansion of Mecca and Medina, how is the ruling affected regarding the new areas?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The ruling on having the option is for the whole of Mecca and Medina, and is not special to Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-ul-Nabi (PBUH); but according to Mostahab precaution it should be for the two Mosques; and by Mecca and Medina it means the current cities of Mecca and Medina and not the old ones.

The ruling on having the option in Masjid-ul-Kufah (between broken and complete) for a passenger, is special to Masjid-ul-Kufah; and for the city of Kufah, according to Wajib precaution, the current ruling on having the option is not allowed.

Source: khamenei.ir