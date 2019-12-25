Is it alright to become a recluse?

SHAFAQNA – In Bani Israeil tribe, an ascetic went out of town and set up residence in a cave, with the intention of relying on God in order to be granted sustenance. One week past and nothing happened, and he was close to pass away. A revelation came to the Prophet of the time to tell that person: Swear to My Glory, until you do not go to a town and interact with people, God will not grant you sustenance.

So, he returned to town and his situation changed, and people started coming to him and give him things. He thought to himself, what is this condition? A revelation came to the Prophet of the time to tell him: You wanted to annul our wisdom with your asceticism; you did not realize that God’s servants are granted their sustenance through hands of others (in interaction with them). You carry on with servitude (act on God’s commands) and leave the issue of granting sustenance to God [1].

