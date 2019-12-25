Date :Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 | Time : 12:20 |ID: 127832 | Print

Iran’s Zarif wishes Christian world a Very Happy Christmas

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message extended congratulations to to all Christians, both in his country and across the globe on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH), wishing a “joyous, peaceful holiday season” for all Christians.

“Wishing my Christian compatriots, and all across our globe who are observing, a very Happy Christmas and a joyous, peaceful holiday season”, he said.

“The birth of Jesus Christ, Prophet in Islam, is a wondrous occasion to celebrate,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed most commonly on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among millions of people around the world.

