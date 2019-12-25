Iraqi presidency determined parliament’s majority faction

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/6C1E9EAF-5F21-4479-97F6-0900E2CDAB0C.jpeg 520 925 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2019-12-25 18:52:042019-12-25 18:57:09Iraqi presidency determined parliament’s majority faction
SHAFAQNA – Iraqi presidency nominated al-Banna coalition as the majority faction in the parliament.
Sources in the Iraqi presidency said in an interview with RT that al-Banaa coalition was designated as the majority faction.
Sky News also reported that a delegation from the Al-Banna coalition has met Iraqi President, Barham Saleh, to discuss the issue about Premiership candidate.
This text is originally published by RT and Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
