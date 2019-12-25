Iraqi presidency determined parliament’s majority faction

SHAFAQNA – Iraqi presidency nominated al-Banna coalition as the majority faction in the parliament.

Sources in the Iraqi presidency said in an interview with RT that al-Banaa coalition was designated as the majority faction.

Sky News also reported that a delegation from the Al-Banna coalition has met Iraqi President, Barham Saleh, to discuss the issue about Premiership candidate.

This text is originally published by RT and Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.