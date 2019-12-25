Date :Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 | Time : 16:28 |ID: 127847 | Print

Ayatollah Khamenei advises Christians to adhere to virtuousness

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in a message invited followers of the Jesus Christ together with Muslims to adhere to righteousness.

“The honor #Muslims attribute to #JesusChrist (pbuh) is no less than his position and merit in the eyes of the Christian believers in Christianity,” Supreme Leader wrote in his Twitter account.

“The guidance of #Jesus, the son of #Mary (peace be upon our Prophet and her) is guidance towards worshiping #God and confronting the Pharaohs and tyrants,” he said.

“Following #JesusChrist requires adherence to righteousness and abhorrence of anti-righteous powers, and it is hoped that #Christians and #Muslims in every part of the world will adhere to this great lesson from Jesus (pbuh) in their lives and deeds,” he reiterated.

Christians celebrate the birth of Holy prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) on Dec 25.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message extended congratulations to Christian compatriots on Christmas.

“Wishing my Christian compatriots, and all across our globe who are observing, a very Happy Christmas and a joyous, peaceful holiday season,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

‌”The birth of Jesus Christ is a wondrous occasion to celebrate,” he added.

