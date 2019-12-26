Photos: Christmas shopping in Tehran

Date :Thursday, December 26th, 2019 | Time : 11:22 |ID: 127887 | Print

SHAFAQNA- Isna : According to Iran’s Armenian Religious Calendar, the birthday of Jesus Christ is celebrated on January 6, but as Christmas Day kicks off on December 25, some stores in Tehran sell pine and some symbols and sculptures a few days before this date.

Mirzay-e-Shirazi Street has a Christmas mood due to its proximity to the sacred Saint Sarkis Cathedral, one of the most famous churches in the country.

