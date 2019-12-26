Date :Thursday, December 26th, 2019 | Time : 11:17 |ID: 127898 | Print

A strategic plan for improvements in education of Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain Holy Shrine| By Mustafa Ahmed Bahidh : The Imam Hussain Shrine is taking a significantly important step to enhance education in Iraq by building educational complexes in Iraq’s southern cities.

Head of the Department of Engineering and Technical Projects, at the Imam Hussain Shrine, Hussain Ridha Mehdi said, “The Imam Hussain Shrine has laid a strategic plan to build educational complexes in Basrah, Thi-Qar, Muthanna, and Maysan.”

He added that the projects aim to improve education in Iraq by providing more elementary, intermediate and high schools, noting that each complex takes more than 4000 students.

