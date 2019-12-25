Iraq’s President: High values brought by Jesus inspired us for the sake of the righteousness, brotherhood and human dignity

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Presidency: Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him), Iraqi President Barham Salih, congratulated all Iraq’s Christians and all of humanity.

The following is the text of congratulations:

“With embarking the celebration of Christmas, we extend our warmest congratulations to the Iraqi Christian brothers those residing within and outside Iraq and to all Christians and humanity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Prophet of love and peace, Jesus Christ (peace be upon him).

At the celebration of Christmas, we all draw inspiration from the high values brought by Christ for a world of peace, brotherhood, human dignity, faith and good.

These are the values shared by the divine religions in which mankind has lived with their noble human thought in order to attain them and to live in peace and security.

This is how our people with their various religions and sects have lived with love, cooperation and collaboration over the centuries. Their peaceful coexistence is a case in point.

Therefore, we express appreciation and gratitude to the Iraqi Christians denomination’s will as they reject to celebrate this year’s holiday in the tribute to the blood and sacrifices of the martyrs, wounded peaceful demonstrators and the armed forces, furthermore to the general circumstance of our country.

It is a circumstance that we hope and do everything we can to overcome with further reform and to consolidate the security, stability and progress of the country, thereby meeting the aspirations of our people with all their different religions, sects and nationalities, as well as strengthening our unity and solidarity.

While glorying the birth anniversary, paying gratitude to Jesus Christ and extending our love for all Christians wherever they are, we pray and supplicate always for us and humanity for peace, freedom, well-being and brotherhood.

Happy new year,

Every year, Iraq is in peace, honor and dignity.

Barham Salih,

President of the Republic.”