Muslim group provides Christmas Eve meals to homeless in California, US

SHAFAQNA- American Muslim Voices group provided Christmas Eve meals for about a thousand people in need in Sacramento, California.

As the number of people in need of a helping hand in Sacramento seems to grow, so does many people’s commitment to helping.

It’s the seventh year overall for American Muslim Voices group, who has provided Christmas Eve meals to homeless.

Each year they try to vary the menu according to American Muslim Voices President Khalid Saeed. This year, it’s a chicken lunch.

“I think it’s really important to give back to the community that raised me as best I can,” volunteer Danyal Iqbal said.

“It’s a hearty meal,” Saeed said.

“Jesus is an important prophet in my religion,” he said. “We are Americans also. So, we are just trying to give something back.”

And Iqbal says he doesn’t have to have the same beliefs as someone to help them celebrate their holidays.