Saudi denies holding Christmas celebrations

SHAFAQNA- General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia denied some media reports about Saudi government plans to celebrate the “Christmas” and New Year for the first time in its history.

Last week some local media reported that for the first time in Saudi history, Saudi government plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve in an area of north of Riyadh. This news has provoked anger among public opinion in the country.

The Saudi Calendar account on Twitter announced that the event will take place on December 31 in Melhem, the northern city of the Saudi capital and the celebration will include many events, such as fireworks, DJ music and a countdown to the New Year’s Eve, along with other activities.

The news has been drawing criticism from users since its announcement in the early hours. A member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, Saleh Al-Fawzan, confirmed in many fatwas published in the media that “Participation in New Year’s celebrations is forbidden.”

But Saudi General Entertainment Authority on Friday emphasized that this organization has not issued any permission for holding such celebrations and it has ordered legal action to prevent such activities.

The news was circulated following the largest DJ concert in the Middle East was held from 19 to 21 December in Saudi and the volume of moral humor was so much that women on social networks demanded the separation of men and women at such events.

Sources: Middle East Monitor, Okaz, Shia News