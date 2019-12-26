What is the ruling on watching inappropriate movies in internet? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2019-12-26 10:49:252019-12-26 10:49:25What is the ruling on watching inappropriate movies in internet? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about watching inappropriate movies in internet.
Question: Is it Haram to see/watch inappropriate and provocative photos and movies or read inappropriate stories in internet?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Must avoid these cases which lead to depravity (moral corruption).
Source: khamenei.ir
