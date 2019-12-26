Date :Thursday, December 26th, 2019 | Time : 10:49 |ID: 127967 | Print

What is the ruling on watching inappropriate movies in internet? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about watching inappropriate movies in internet.

Question: Is it Haram to see/watch inappropriate and provocative photos and movies or read inappropriate stories in internet?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Must avoid these cases which lead to depravity (moral corruption).

Source: khamenei.ir

