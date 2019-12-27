Christmas in Iraq: a plan to secure Christian ceremonies

SHAFAQNA – Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces announced on Thursday about a plan to secure Christian ceremonies during the Christmas Eve and the beginning of the New Year in the Christian-living areas of Nineveh province.

“Hashd al-Sha’bi has prepared a security plan to protect the Tel Kaif area in Nineveh desert, the village of Batnaya, and churches in those areas for Christians to be able to celebrate the ceremonies related to Christmas and the beginning of the New Year in a calm situation,” Zafer al-Wakil, a commander of Hashd al- Sha’bi said in a statement.

“There is cooperation between the citizens and Hashd al- Sha’bi forces to carry out this project,” he added.

“Hashd al- Sha’bi has a plan to protect the celebrations and ceremonies of the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (A.S) and the beginning of the New Year, so that people can do their ritual ceremonies with complete freedom”, Jawad Habib, another commander of Hashd al- Sha’bi’s said.

Habib congratulated the Iraqi people and the Christians of the country on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (A.S) and the beginning of the New Year and emphasized that Hashd al-Sha’bi perform its responsibility towards the Christians properly.

These days, Christians in Iraq and all around the world are celebrating the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (A.S) and the beginning of the New Year.

This text is originally published by Al-Forat News and Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.