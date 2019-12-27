UK mosque gifts Gerard Deulofeu in anti-discrimination event

A mosque handed out hundreds of gifts to build community relations in a fight against discrimination.

Hujjat Islamic Centre, in Wood Lane, Stanmore, handed out gifts on December 21 to Watford F.C’s Gerard Deulofeu alongside people from 100 other houses in a movement to eradicate discrimination and racism in Harrow.

Although the generous distribution is an annual event from the mosque to show gratitude and compassion to neighbours, this year they decided to address the rising concerns of Islamophobia that came about with the come-up to the general election.

By handing out various Christmas gifts and handwritten greeting cards, the mosque hoped to ensure people living in Stanmore and Harrow that the Muslim community is one of kindness and compassion.

The volunteers were surprised when Deulofeu opened his door during the service, where he also claimed he was familiar with the work of the mosque.

Dr Munir Datoo, president of Hujjat Stanmore, said: “The doors of our centre are always open to our neighbours, from all or no faith.

We wish to build bridges and continue to be a positive asset to society in London.”