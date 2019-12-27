Ethiopian Muslims call for justice after several mosques burned

SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Ethiopia call for justice after torching of mosques and Muslim-owned businesses in the country in the Amhara region.

Several thousand Muslims across Ethiopia in recent days have protested against the burning of four mosques, urging an investigation into the arson attacks.

The attacks last Friday in Motta town, more than 350km (217 miles) north of the capital Addis Ababa, also targeted Muslim-owned businesses. Muslims have called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

During several days of violence in the Oromia region in October, in which more than 80 people were killed, attacks on mosques and Orthodox Christian churches were reported.

Analysts also warn that recent ethnically motivated riots in some parts of the country have sometimes taken a religious angle, according to Telesur English.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called the attacks “attempts by extremists to break down our rich history of religious tolerance and coexistence”. Recent ethnic-based unrest in some parts of the country has at times taken religious form.

“I condemn such acts of cowardice and call upon all peace-loving Ethiopians to draw upon our deep knowledge of coexistence and our reservoir of respect,” he added, The National told.

This was followed by a statement from Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye who said strong measures would be taken against the perpetrators.

Prominent Muslim scholar Kamil Shemsu on Tuesday told The Associated Press news agency there are “political actors who want to pit one religious group against another” and blamed the negative role of activists and videos circulated online.

The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council has also deplored the burning of places of worship and called for immediate investigation.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church has also issued a statement condemning the burning of centers of worship, AA reported.

Amhara regional officials said they have arrested 15 suspects in connection with the attacks.

Regional officials were criticised for their slow response and their inability to stop similar attacks, Aljazeera reported.

Many communities across Ethiopia, including Addis Ababa, have seen demonstrations.

Muslims make up about one-third of Ethiopia’s population of 110 million, surpassed only by Orthodox Christians by 40 percent, according to the latest census conducted in 2007.