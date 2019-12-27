Pope: “God Loves Us All, Even the Worst of Us”

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has delivered his annual Christmas Day blessing at St. Peter’s Square by saying “God continues to love us all, even the worst of us”.

“You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you,” the pontiff told crowds gathered at the Vatican for his Christmas Eve midnight mass, according to France 24.

The pope’s sermon spoke about the “unconditional love of God” which “changes lives, renews history, liberates from evil, fills hearts with peace and joy,” the Vatican website states.

“Christmas reminds us that God continues to love us all, even the worst of us. To me, to you, to each of us, he says today: ‘I love you and I will always love you, for you are precious in my eyes,'” the 83-year-old pontiff said.

“God does not love you because you think and act the right way. He loves you, plain and simple. His love is unconditional; it does not depend on you.”

“Whatever goes wrong in our lives, whatever doesn’t work in the Church, whatever problems there are in the world, will no longer serve as an excuse.”

The Pope prayed for those hit by conflict, natural disasters and disease, listing several countries.