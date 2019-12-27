How can the believing human being go to heaven straightaway without any accountability in the hereafter?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: On the Day of Judgment, Allah (SWT) will grant two wings to a nation from my Ummah and with those wings, they will fly from their graves fast towards heaven. They will reside in heaven and will be given any blessings they wish for. Angels will ask them: How did you see accountability, Serat (bridge which only righteous will cross) and hell? They will reply: We did not see anything; meaning, no accountability was required for us.

The angels will ask: Which nation are you? Who is your prophet? They will reply: We are from the Ummah of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). Angels will ask: What have you done in the world to reach this status? They will reply: We had two characteristics and by God’s Mercy we reached this status.

The first characteristic was that we did not commit sins in solitude; meaning, for us there was no difference between solitude or in open and in both situations we did not commit sins. The second characteristic was that we reached the status of absolute submission (to God); meaning to be satisfied with Divine Destiny. The angels will tell them: It is your right that you have reached this status. It is concluded from this narration that two factors of avoiding sins in solitude and submission to God’s Will, cause the human being to go to heaven straightaway without accountability [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 100, Page 18.