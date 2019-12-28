Photos: Sheikh al-Kulayni Complex decorated with water-skin of al-Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The sculptural artwork has been completed by the staff of the Sheikh al-Kulayni service complex of the al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, located on the Baghdad-Karbala road.

This work embodied the water-skin of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS) at the entrance to the main complex, as part of a series of actions carried out for the purpose of decorating the complex.



The complex official, Mr. Ali Mahdi Abbas Al-Safi, explained to the al-Kafeel Network, saying: “This artistic work is part of the work assigned to the staffs working in the complex. This work is a sign of the wate-rskin of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS), which is in form of a fountain based on 16 circular domes that is in the center of a circle of (3 square meters) diameter and (3 meters) height, surrounded by four columns decorated with natural flowers in addition to laser lamps. ”



It is noteworthy that the compound of Sheikh Al-Kulayni is located on the road to (Baghdad – Karbala) and is approximately (17 km) from the city center. It was established for the purpose of contributing to providing services to the visitors of Imam Al-Hussain (AS) and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS), especially in the Ziyarat season where millions of visitors come to Karbala, like Ziyarat Arba’een and Ziyarat of mid Sha’ban. And its gates are open throughout the year, in addition to embracing a number of activities and events carried out by the al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine.