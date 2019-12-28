Is it easy to promote the culture of Salaat?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 48 of Surah At-Tur, Allah (SWT) said: “Wait patiently (O’Prophet) for your God’s judgment; you are under God’s watchful eye. Celebrate the praise of your God when you rise.” And in Ayah 130 of Surah Ta-Ha: “So (O’ Prophet) be patient with what they say; celebrate the praise of your God, before the rising and setting of the sun; celebrate God’s praise during the night, and at the beginning and end of the day, so that you may find contentment.”

The reason that Allah (SWT) recommended to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) to be patient in promoting the culture of Salaat as a Divine Decree among people was because this is a very difficult case to be promoted in societies. If we want to recognize between belief and disbelief and to distinguish between believers and disbelievers, Salaat must be performed (by individuals and congregations in societies). It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The border between belief and (Imaan) and Kufr (disbelief) is to abandon Salaat [1].

[1] Kanzul Ommaal, Vol. 7, Page 279, Hadith 1869.