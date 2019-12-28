https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/2EC40E11-33DE-4F31-8450-4C74BA3B1A48.jpeg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2019-12-28 12:44:522019-12-28 12:44:52Two Shia youth shot dead by Al-Saud forces in Dammam
Two Shia youth shot dead by Al-Saud forces in Dammam
SHAFAQNA- Sources reported that two Saudi Shia youth were shot dead by al-Saud forces in the Dammam area.
A Qatifi activist in Saudi Arabia in his Twitter account, has published the name of two youth, Ahmed al-Sawid and Abdullah al-Namar, as the martyrs of the Saudi security forces’ operation in al-Anood region located in al-Dammam city, according to Al-ahed News.
Al-Sawid and Al-Namar, who had gone to al-Anood in al-Dammam city to repair their own car, were shot dead by Saudi security forces.
Reportedly, the two men were killed during a deliberate operation by Saudi forces to assassinate Shia activists in al-Dammam city.
However, despite Saudi Arabian media claims, the name of these two, were not on the wanted list.
