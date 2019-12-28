Date :Saturday, December 28th, 2019 | Time : 12:44 |ID: 128180 | Print

Two Shia youth shot dead by Al-Saud forces in Dammam

SHAFAQNA- Sources reported that two Saudi Shia youth were shot dead by al-Saud forces in the Dammam area.

A Qatifi activist in Saudi Arabia in his Twitter account, has published the name of two youth, Ahmed al-Sawid and Abdullah al-Namar, as the martyrs of the Saudi security forces’ operation in al-Anood region located in al-Dammam city, according to Al-ahed News.

Al-Sawid and Al-Namar, who had gone to al-Anood in al-Dammam city to repair their own car, were shot dead by Saudi security forces.

Reportedly, the two men were killed during a deliberate operation by Saudi forces to assassinate Shia activists in al-Dammam city.

However, despite Saudi Arabian media claims, the name of these two, were not on the wanted list.

