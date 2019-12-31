https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/CE1CE786-D1A2-4F1E-BBF6-ECC034BE6C7D.jpeg 434 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2019-12-31 09:16:162019-12-31 09:16:16A rare image of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in a meeting with Pakistani pilgrims
A rare image of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in a meeting with Pakistani pilgrims
SHAFAQNA – A rare image of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in a meeting with Pakistani pilgrims is published by Shafaqna.
The location of this photo is the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf, about six years ago.
A number of Pakistani pilgrims have visited him, and Sheikh Abbas Vaziri is translating statements for Pakistani pilgrims.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
