A rare image of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in a meeting with Pakistani pilgrims

SHAFAQNA – A rare image of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in a meeting with Pakistani pilgrims is published by Shafaqna.

The location of this photo is the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf, about six years ago.

A number of Pakistani pilgrims have visited him, and Sheikh Abbas Vaziri is translating statements for Pakistani pilgrims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

