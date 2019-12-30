Saudi Arabia banned marriage under 18 years olds

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Justice Ministry issued a warning letter to the courts and marriage registration offices of the country not to enforce the marriage of minors who are under 18 years old.

“The executive bylaw on child protection law has clearly stated that before signing any marriage contract, it is necessary to make sure that the marriage of minors under the age of 18, does not harm them, but realize their great benefits, including both men and women,” the ministry said in a warning letter .

The Saudi Justice Ministry’s notice has been issued in response to questions from the ministry about marriage of the minors who are under the age of 18.

The Saudi ministry has called on the courts and marriage registration offices to refer the related cases to the special court to handle them.

