Congratulations to British Muslims Named in 2020 new year’s honors list

The Muslim Council of Britain today congratulated all those named in the New Year Honours List.

Among those recognised for their contribution to British society include TV chef and author Nadiya Hussain, as well as community cricket activist Afzal Pradhan from a member mosque of the Council of European Jamaats (COEJ) and Yashmin Harun from the Muslimah Sports Association, both of whom are Muslim Council of Britain affiliates.

In addition, 13-year old Ibrahim Yousaf was amongst those recognised, for his passionate fundraising in his free time for eleven different charities in his home town of Oldham, Greater Manchester, despite his own health problems.

Harun Khan, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain said: “The Muslim Council of Britain congratulates the newly recognised British Muslims in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list for their leadership, hard work and dedication in their respective fields. The bedrock of the Muslim faith is giving back to the community and wider society, and the positive contributions that British Muslims are making continues to add to the rich diversity of Britain today.”