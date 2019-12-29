https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Ayat-sobhani-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2019-12-29 10:58:492019-12-29 10:58:49What is the ruling on giving gifts to staffs to speed up cases? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
What is the ruling on giving gifts to staffs to speed up cases? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about giving gifts to speed up cases.
Question: To speed up receiving services from a bank clerk, I gifted him with some money; is it allowed for this clerk to accept this money or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: It is not allowed if it infringes the rights of others.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!