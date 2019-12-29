Date :Sunday, December 29th, 2019 | Time : 10:58 |ID: 128255 | Print

What is the ruling on giving gifts to staffs to speed up cases? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about giving gifts to speed up cases.

Question: To speed up receiving services from a bank clerk, I gifted him with some money; is it allowed for this clerk to accept this money or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: It is not allowed if it infringes the rights of others.

