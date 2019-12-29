Date :Sunday, December 29th, 2019 | Time : 22:25 |ID: 128266 | Print

Photos: New Year of the Monotheistic Religions in Iran

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: These days, Christian compatriots in Iran are getting ready to celebrate their New Year. In the meantime, a group of these compatriots appear in monuments dedicated to the memory of their martyrs. The following images belong to the tombs of Armenian, Assyrian, Zoroastrian, and Jewish martyrs, Tehran, Iran.

 

You might also like
Hassan Rouhani, Abe Shinzo, Iran, Japan Abe Shinzo to meet with Pres. Rouhani in New York
Russia, Iran, Syria united against US acts of aggression: Analyst
Iran's Araghchi deliver Rouhani's message to Macron
Assembly of Experts pay homage to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
"Teachings of Imam Husayn (A.S) are timeless and transcend religions and cultures"/ Interview with Mikail Alvarez Ruis,…
Video: US sanctions on Iran's Zarif
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *