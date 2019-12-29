https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/4F90BCE7-B29F-4D67-BC0B-0666A76700BC.jpeg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2019-12-29 22:25:012019-12-29 22:25:01Photos: New Year of the Monotheistic Religions in Iran
Photos: New Year of the Monotheistic Religions in Iran
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: These days, Christian compatriots in Iran are getting ready to celebrate their New Year. In the meantime, a group of these compatriots appear in monuments dedicated to the memory of their martyrs. The following images belong to the tombs of Armenian, Assyrian, Zoroastrian, and Jewish martyrs, Tehran, Iran.
