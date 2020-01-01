https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/5e0513f151f19.jpg 628 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-01 09:07:482020-01-01 09:07:48Rehabilitation of a market near Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine
Rehabilitation of a market near Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine
SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain : Pictures demonstrate the rehabilitating of a market near Imam Hussain (A.S) Shrine for convenience of pilgrims.
