Photos: Islamic architecture arts at al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel Network: It is an architectural masterpiece in which the splendor of Islamic arts manifests itself in motifs, inscriptions, and colors. You cannot skip those gates without being dazzled by their motifs and inscriptions. This is the case of the visitor when he arrives to the doorsteps of the shrine of the Master Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), so its gates are the first thing that welcome him, taking him to a quick trip, during which he conjures up the greatness of the architectural arts that Muslims produced, interspersed with the arts of calligraphy, engraving, and others.



The number of the gates of the al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine is nine gates: (al-Qibla gate, the gate of Imam Al-Hassan, the gate of Imam Hussain, the gate of Imam Saheb Zaman, the gate of Imam Al-Kadhem, the gate of Imam al-Jawad, the gate of Imam al-Hadi (peace be upon them all), and the gate of the Euphrates – the gate of Al-Alqami-, the gate of Imam Ali (peace be upon him), and the gate of Al-Kaf), all these gates were cladded by Kashi Karbala’i after the horizontal expansion works of the holy shrine, to show them in the most vivid image adorned by Islamic inscriptions, Qur’anic verses, drawings and floral motifs inspired by the floral Ultra Islamic art heritage, and to suit the sanctity of the place.



The current gates of the Holy Shrine are the product of the horizontal expansion project, which aims to add new spaces to the al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, in order to accommodate the increasing numbers of visitors, as they will be allocated more places of worship, Ziyarat, prayer and supplication.