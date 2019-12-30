Photos: Work on ceiling and crown of holy grid of Lady Zaynab (S.A)

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel Network: The technicians and craftsmen of Al Saqqa Factory for the manufacture of grids and doors of shrines and sanctuaries of the al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, continue their work in the manufacture of the ceiling and the grid’s crown of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA), and the percentage of achievement in this work has reached advanced stages.

This masterpiece will be added to the rest of the artifacts that were manufactured in this factory by Iraqi hands who are loving the family of the Prophet (may God’s prayers and peace be upon them), after contracting to manufacture the ceiling and grid’s crown of the holy shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) between the al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine and one of the servants of Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Concerning this work, Professor Hossam Mohamed Jawad, Associate Head of the Department of grids and doors’ manufacture, stated to the al-Kafeel Network: “The beginning of every work is the designs for the first stage, and with regard to this stage we have the most skilled calligraphers and decorators and they are the elite of Iraq in this field, where they put several Designs for this section, then these designs were presented to the parties involved in this work. ”

Pointing out: “After it was agreed upon the final design of this work in proportion to the sanctity of the holy shrine, which is in harmony with the rest of the grid, the manufacturing started.”



Stressing: “We are currently in the final stages of the manufacturing process and in the next few days the manufactured parts will be transferred to Syria and installed on the holy grid.”

Noting: “The most prominent characteristic of this part of the holy grid is:

The length of the grid is (4.3 meters), and its width is (3.11 cm) and its height is approximately (2.75 m). Several minerals were used in its manufacture, including (stainless steel) and copper, in addition to Burmese wood from which we manufactured the wood frame bearing the inscriptions and motifs, in addition to the gold with an amount estimated at (2 kg). The inscriptions used in it are floral inscriptions. It was planned and designed by skilled calligraphers and designers who did their best to show off their best. The method of fixing on the wooden frame is hidden, which makes it with the rest of the parts as one piece. “

Read more from SHAFAQNA:

4th artistic exhibition of Al-Kafeel Scouts Association+ Photos

The holy shrine of Abbas ibn Ali (AS) covered with a new carpet to welcome Rabi al-Awwal + Photos

Al-Ameed University: The construction of internal departments is finished

Maintenance of the mobile umbrellas outside Al-Abbas (A.S) holy shrine + photos