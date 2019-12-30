Date :Monday, December 30th, 2019 | Time : 00:11 |ID: 128398 | Print

Algeria: Many people demonstrated for last consecutive Friday of year 2019+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: For the second consecutive week since the contentious election of a new president of Algeria, tens of thousands of Algerians take to the streets of Algiers insisting on a total revamp of the political establishment.

Since February 22, the streets of the capital Algiers have been filled with protesters every Friday, first calling for the ouster of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika then pushing for a complete overhaul of the political system in place since Algeria’s 1962 independence from France.

