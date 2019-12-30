What are the benefits of having the righteous rulers?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: A ruler who in his time the believer goes after his/her tasks and the disbeliever enjoys the material gifts of life; so in this situation God allows the people to carry on to the end of their lives. Because of such ruler, the public fund is gathered (and protected) and with his help the enemies are fought. The roads will become safe, and with his help the rights of the weak ones are taken back from the powerful ones. And therefore, the good-doers will be in comfort and are secure from the bad-doers [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 40.