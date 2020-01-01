British Non-Muslims see Islamic banks as an ethical option

SHAFAQNA- Non-Muslims open accounts in Islamic banks partly because they see Islamic finance as an ethical option. What makes Shariah finance appealing enough to attract non-Muslim investors are its laws which stem from the orders of the Quran for which prohibits “riba or usury”.

The Halal restaurants established by Muslim migrants in Britain quickly inspired an almost religious following among non-believers. Now a similar conversion may be under way in banking.

Al Rayan Bank, Britain’s biggest sharia-compliant retail bank by assets, says around one in three of its customers are non-Muslims, up from one in eight in 2010.

The Bank of London and the Middle East (blme), another halal outfit, also has a following outside the faithful: the “vast majority” of customers are not Muslims.

A bank prohibited from paying interest might seem an unlikely choice for savers. The practice is banned under sharia. Instead, Islamic banks invest deposits and return a cut of the profits, which amounts to much the same thing as far as many savers are concerned.

“Some 90% of savers who opened fixed-term deposit accounts with Al Rayan last year were non-Muslims,” Simon Walker, head of retail sales at Al Rayan said, Economist reported.

Today, more than 20 banks in the UK offer Islamic services, and five of these banks are fully Sharia-compliant, including Al Rayan Bank. Al Rayan Bank is the oldest and largest Islamic bank in the UK.

Islamic finance presents an ethical banking alternative for anybody, not just for Muslims.

In light of current political and economic uncertainty, this is certainly a position the UK can leverage, particularly when it comes to driving inward investment and securing trade opportunities in a post-Brexit world.

But while Al Rayan Bank has made great strides in raising awareness and understanding of Islamic finance in the UK, there is more to be done to maintain engagement with non-Muslim audiences.

Why do non-Muslims open these accounts?

Partly because Islamic finance is seen as an ethical option. Many people, religious and secular, are happy with the idea that their money won’t be invested in pornography or gambling, according to choose.co.uk.

What makes Shariah finance appealing enough to attract non-Muslim investors are its laws which stem from the orders of the Quran for which prohibits “riba or usury”; meaning interest paid on loans, Medium told.

“For 1,400 years Islamic finance has been based on mutual ownership and profit-sharing. But most sharia deposits return a specified rate similar to interest,” Tarek El Diwany, a consultant, said.

Last year, Al Rayan Bank became the first bank in the world to issue a public sterling sukuk (Islamic bond) in a non-Muslim country. The London-listed £250m securitisation was rated AAA by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) and was significantly oversubscribed – reflecting the strong demand for Islamic financing instruments that exists in the market, telegraph mentioned.

In 2013-17 Al Rayan’s assets almost quintupled. If it continues to convert non-believers to sharia banking, it may grow bigger yet.