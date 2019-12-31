Daughters of Sheikh Zakzaky meet senior Shia Scholars + Photos

SHAFAQNA– Daughters of Sheikh Zakzaky paid a visit to some high ranking Shia clerics in Qom, the likes of the Grand Ayatollah Nasir Makarem Shirazi, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, The Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, and Ayatollah Ali Akbar Rashad.

According to the Office of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the scholars have all express their unflinching support to the oppressed Sheikh Zakzaky.

“Presently, my father is under a high pressure and the Nigerian government does not let use a doctor,” one of Sheikh’s daughters said, noting that the Nigerian Government is putting pressure on Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky by the support of the US and Saudi Arabia.

In a meeting with Senior Shia Scholar, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, one of the daughters of Sheikh Zakzaky said his father has been under supervision of security forces during the past four years.

She reminded that Sheikh had traveled to India for some treatments but due to cooperation between the Nigerian and Indian governments, he was returned to Nigeria and imprisoned, Abna told.

According to Iran press, the Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli said: “Martyrdom of six children, numerous physical injuries and imprisonment are Sheikh Zakzaky’s sacrifices for Islam.”

The Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, praised the braveries of the jailed leader of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, calling on the diplomatic officials to make every effort and provide the grounds for releasing the cleric.

“Sheikh Zakzaky is Africa’s Khomeini; the top cleric and his family, especially his brave wife, have a great position in the history of mankind. Everybody will, one day, understand the valuable services of Sheikh Zakzaky to the Muslim World,” Ayatollah Sadeghi-Rashed said in a meeting with the daughters of Sheikh Zakzaky, who currently reside in Iran.

He said: Iran will make every effort till the release of the Nigerian cleric and his wife.

The daughters Sheikh Zakzaky said their father’s health condition has worsened due to the poor conditions of his detainment, Mehr News Agency reported.

Nigerian authorities transfer top Shia cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife to a dilapidated prison, where many detainees have so far died due to lack of medical attention.