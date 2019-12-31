60 American Muslims visit Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine

A 60-person caravan including Indian and Pakistani Americans have paid a visit to Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine, enjoying various cultural and religious programs arranged by Astan Quds Razavi’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs.

Speaking on the sideline of the caravan’s visit to Astan Quds Razavi’s museum, Hoj. Seyyed Nabi, a Friday prayer leader at California’s Islamic Center, said: “This is the first experience of pilgrimage for most of these pilgrims and we are so happy to have this opportunity”.

Hoj. Seyyed Nabi added: “These pilgrims have been living in the US for years and some members of the group have newly converted to Islam and Shia sect”.

Referring to the impact of negative propaganda against Islamic Republic, he stressed: “Although Western countries, the US in particular, have run plenty of negative propaganda against Iran, these pilgrims know that the face depicted for Iran is not based on truth”.

“If world Muslims wanted to care about such statements, Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine would not have such ample number of pilgrims every year; those with little amount of doubt have become sure about the false nature of such propaganda as well”, he added.

Introducing each member of the caravan as a new missionary for the teachings of Imam Reza (AS) in the US following this visit, leader of the caravan concluded: “Beauties of the holy shrine cannot be described in words. Museums, libraries, guesthouses, big courtyards and porticos have highly added to the beauties of the complex.”