What is the ruling on setting the condition of not having children in marriage contract? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about setting the condition of not having children in marriage contract.

Question: Can a man or woman set the condition of not having children in their marriage contract, and to separate from each other if any of them violates that condition (of course in the case of the woman, she can have the proxy for divorce)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: It is not allowed on the supposition of the question (the woman cannot set such a condition, and it is not allowed for the man either in the same condition).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA