Iranian cleric: Iran make every effort till the release of Sheikh Zakzaky

“Sheikh Zakzaky is Africa’s Khomeini; the top cleric and his family, especially his brave wife, have a great position in the history of mankind. Everybody will, one day, understand the valuable services of Sheikh Zakzaky to the Muslim World,” Ayatollah Sadeghi-Rashed said in a meeting with the daughters of Sheikh Zakzaky, who currently reside in Iran.

He said Iran will make every effort till the release of the Nigerian cleric and his wife.

The daughters Sheikh Zakzaky said their father’s health condition has worsened due to the poor conditions of his detainment.

Nigerian authorities transfer top Shia cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife to a dilapidated prison, where many detainees have so far died due to lack of medical attention.

Earlier in December, a high court ordered the Department of State Services on to transfer the cleric and his wife, Zinat, to the Correctional Center in Kaduna state, northwest of the country.

Sheikh Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, lost the sight of his left eye in a 2015 raid by security forces, that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious injuries during the raid.

He has been kept in custody along with his wife and a large number of his followers ever since.