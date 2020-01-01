Who choose the name “Zainab” for the daughter of Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – According to narrations when the daughter of Imam Ali (AS) was born, Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) the daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) requested her father to choose a name for her new born child, and said: I do not wish to exceed my father in choosing names for my children. When the Prophet (PBUH) returned from a journey, Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA), gave the new born child to the Prophet (PBUH) and he said: Swear to God, I did not exceed God in naming your children, and he chose a name which was given to him by God, and added: Ali (AS) himself is the ornament (the honour) of all the people in the world, but this girl will get to a status that she will be the ornament for her father, and the name “Zainab” was given to the new born child [1].

